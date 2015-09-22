An employee could also be in breach of his or her express or implied duties under their contract of employment. However, in practice, there will frequently be a mixture within an individual’s LinkedIn contacts of those made during the course of his or her employment, pre-existing connections and connections that arise while the individual is employed, but from educational or personal relationships, rather than through work or business connections. Contacts arising from these latter two situations are likely to belong to the employee rather than the veterinary practice.