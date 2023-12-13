13 Dec
BVA says service brings together resources, advice and help for employee and employer members, as association reveals 26% of vets rate their practice’s HR as not up to scratch.
A hub offering employees and employers help with workplace issues has been launched by BVA.
The measure comes after more than a quarter (26%) of vets rated HR support and management in their workplace as “not very good” or “terrible”.
The statistics, in autumn’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, were also backed by confidential data gathered by the BVA’s free legal helpline, which found contract disputes and grievance procedures were consistently top of the reasons members contacted it.
A hub featuring a range of resources, advice and support has now been launched by the association.
BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Whether you’re an employee, an employer or a manager, we all want to ensure that our workplaces have clear and effective structures and support in place to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and respectfully.
“This new hub pulls together the invaluable range of employment-related resources and advice BVA offers to members, on everything from pay and flexible working to employment contracts, giving employers and employees quick access to support with some of the most common queries in veterinary workplaces.”
The hub is available at https://www.bva.co.uk/resources-support/employment-hub/