13 Sept
Employment law can be a minefield – especially for vets without formal qualifications in the area. Anne Harvey explains how to avoid the pitfalls.
Being an employer is not as daunting as some think. This article summarises key elements you will need to consider – from taking on that first employee, to managing the employment relationship.
Regarding financials, you will need to:
You need to be aware of some of the basic employment rights that apply from day one of employment. These include having a right to:
Before offering a job, ensure you have checked:
You must keep records on:
You need to be aware of the following data protection issues (particularly post GDPR):
You must, by law, have the following in place:
The BVA has developed a comprehensive guide for veterinary practices on all things related to the employment relationship.
It is likely, at some stage, you will encounter challenges with managing your staff. Creating policies to deal with the following issues can really help:
Finding the right candidate is essential. Taking time to consider exactly what role you want your employee to undertake and what type of candidate you are looking for is key. Don’t just use general job descriptions or job adverts – make these specific to your business and needs.
Many misconceptions pertaining to employment law exist. These include:
Overall, employment law is not a tightrope that an employer is precariously walking along, risking falling off at any moment. The boundaries are much wider, and the key is to properly understand what is required of both the employer and employee, and effectively manage performance – perhaps the most time-consuming, concerning and impactful issue for any employer. Getting this right will lead to engaged and productive staff, and a happier workplace.
Locums have been under scrutiny following HMRC’s changes to the off-payroll working through an intermediary (IR35) legislation. This has mainly impacted public sector locums of doctors and nurses, but it is expected locum vets will soon face more attention. IR35 applies to locums and it is advisable to seek specialist advice in the event you are unsure of the position, both from the practice’s and locum’s point of view.
However, in addition to the tax position and implications is the question of employment status. Generally, locums will be considered self-employed unless they are acting through an umbrella or personal service company. But this does not avoid the need to continually assess the actual arrangement a practice has with a locum. It should be noted, in determining employment status, the courts, tribunals and HMRC will look at all aspects of the arrangement and no single test will be conclusive in all cases. In addition, tribunals and HMRC may have different approaches to this test.
HMRC has a useful online tool to assess whether an individual is genuinely considered self-employed for tax purposes. But from an employment law perspective, a number of additional factors should be considered and it should be noted individuals not meeting the higher benchmark of being employees may still have “worker” status. Workers are entitled to some basic rights, including holiday pay and NMW.
Factors that should be considered include:
Similar to the employment relationship, it is essential to ensure the terms of a locum arrangement are set out in writing, and the intentions of the parties regarding the terms of the arrangement are clear and transparent. The position should be continually monitored – for example, in the event the locum continues to work for the practice for a long period of time, doing the same role and essentially being treated in terms similar to those of an employee.
In addition, if you continue to monitor and understand the tax implications and liabilities, locum arrangements are likely to work well for all parties.
In summary, the key points are take time to understand your legal obligations, both from a tax and employment law perspective, and don’t panic.