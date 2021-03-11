As Cara had already arranged to do EMS with us later in the year, the placement had prior approval. The school’s EMS coordinator confirmed that, during the pandemic, they would be flexible with placements, but we were reminded that a student cannot do all their clinical EMS allocation at one practice. I was able to offer assurances that this would not be the case – apart from anything else, neither mother nor daughter were likely to survive the experience unscathed – but I did point out that, quite frankly, at this point any EMS was better than none.