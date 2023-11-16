16 Nov
The union has unveiled a new policy paper today in which it calls for placements to be fully integrated into the teaching of veterinary degrees.
Union leaders have warned a complete overhaul of present veterinary degree training placement arrangements is necessary to help tackle the sector’s workforce crisis.
The claim has been made in a new policy document unveiled by the British Veterinary Union (BVU) today (16 November), to coincide with the start of this year’s London Vet Show.
Reforms to the existing rules, including cutting the required number of weeks and scrapping individual species requirements, are due to be introduced by the RCVS next year.
But the BVU said much more needs to be done to reduce the burden on students and prevent graduates from experiencing burnout even before they enter practice.
Its paper said: “If, as a profession, we seek to improve the retention of veterinary surgeons, we must start by revolutionising EMS.”
The union believes EMS should be fully integrated into degree programmes in a similar manner to the system used for human medical degrees.
It argues that students should not be required to complete placements during holiday periods and claims its approach would almost fully eliminate the financial burdens placed on them.
The document does concede that its proposals, which include the allocation of individual budgets for students to obtain their own placement accommodation if appropriate independent facilities are not provided, would increase the costs for universities.
But it claimed such an approach was “appropriate”, adding: “Students are paying to receive a degree in veterinary medicine and if the requirement (set by the RCVS) is a number of placement weeks then it should be an integrated part of the course.”
The union also advocated the development of a two-phase system for clinical EMS placements, with students initially expected to book their own training through a central booking system before a dedicated team is set up to organise and oversee it.
It acknowledged that such a project would be a major undertaking, but argued the current system is “not fit for purpose”.
Several London Vet Show sessions will explore issues around the future of veterinary education, including a debate on the potential role of apprenticeships in the BVA Congress stream tomorrow afternoon (17 November).