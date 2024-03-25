25 Mar
But a presentation to the BSAVA Congress in Manchester also heard fears that providers could potentially be accused of wrongdoing without even knowing about it.
The RCVS has sought to reassure EMS placement providers they will have a voice when forthcoming reforms to the system are introduced later this year.
BSAVA Congress delegates were told the changes were an attempt to make placements as safe as possible for students during a presentation on the first day of the Manchester event.
But fears were raised from the floor that the measures could potentially enable allegations to be made against providers either without them knowing or being given the chance to respond.
Responding to pleas for a “two-way process”, college senior education officer Hayley Stinchon said vet schools must offer feedback on placements.
She added: “It shouldn’t be the case that providers don’t have a voice.”
The new rules, which will come into force for students starting degree programmes from this autumn, will reduce the requirement period to be spent on placements from 38 weeks to 30.
Students will also be given the chance to undertake more flexible and longer-term placements if they need to meet the requirements, while individual species requirements are being scrapped.
A key element of the programme is the development of a new national online providers’ database to enable students to access more placement opportunities.
The college expects the system to be launched this autumn, while testing work is expected to take place in the coming weeks. A hub offering support materials for students, vet schools and providers alike is also being developed.
But Mrs Stinchon also stressed measures were being put in place to deal with issues of discrimination and harassment, including the provision to remove providers from the database if necessary.
She said: “We’re really trying to make this as safe as we possibly can for students going into these placements.”
Asked what was preventing the college from introducing the system for current students, she acknowledged views were divided on the issue but argued taking that step would risk creating both accreditation challenges and difficulties between providers and vet schools if large numbers of placement bookings were cancelled as a result.