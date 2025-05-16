16 May 2025
Company will be attending BVA Live at NEC Birmingham to explain model to delegates.
Image © daylight917 / Adobe Stock
An end-of-life pet care provider will be explaining its joint venture partnership (JVP) model to vet team members attending BVA Live next month.
Dignipets Partners is exhibiting at the event at the NEC, Birmingham on 12 to 13 June, when it hopes to connect with vet professionals, practice owners and like-minded clinicians “passionate about improving the final stage of care for pets and their families”.
Attendees to stand E48 will hear about a JVP model and support systems set up to cope with a rising demand for in-home euthanasia services in the UK.
Merel Taal, founder and principal director of Dignipets, said: “Our mission is simple: to make saying goodbye as gentle and meaningful as possible – for pets, for families, and for vets.
“We’re here to talk about why this service matters, how it complements existing practice care, and how compassionate vets can become part of the movement.”