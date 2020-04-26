It is well known that compliance can be a big problem when it comes to clients administering any kind of medication to their pets. A good way to improve this is to recommend uncomplicated, easy-to-remember protocols, and dispensing medications that the owner finds simple to administer. How we administer medications can have a huge impact on their efficacy. For example, some need to be given with food for adequate absorption, hence it’s important that we clearly communicate these finer points to our clients so they get the most from the products.