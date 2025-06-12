Clotilde Gerin, from VetAvenir in Switzerland, scaled the summit of Europe’s highest peak Mont Blanc.

VetPartners UK talent business partner Alastair Kay cycled 45.21 miles (72.76K) around Yorkshire.

RVN Andrea Drake, of Penbode Vets in Cornwall, cycled from home to the practice, clocking up 20 miles (32.35K).

Colleagues from Viking Vets in Bristol completed the Bristol Great Run 10k wearing Viking helmets.

Portuguese practice Centros Veterinários Mais Vida organised a 24-hour activity, forming teams walking in shifts.

The Spanish central support team arranged a group Pilates class.

In the Netherlands, director of clinical development (northern region) Maaike van Etten participated in the Innsbruck Alpine Trailrun Festival.

Colleagues in French practices ran, walked, swam, cycled, played tennis and padel and did Pilates, while the central support team organised walks and picnics.

Month of Movement organiser Hannah James, VetPartners head of ESG, went swimming in Loch Tarff in Scotland.

Brought together

VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone, who clocked up more than 16 hours on runs and walks with her dog Tilly, said: “Month of Movement brought us all together as a UK and European veterinary community and encouraged us all to become active and have fun. I really enjoyed taking part, and hearing about all the amazing activities colleagues did throughout the month was really inspiring.