12 Jun 2025
Colleagues in VetPartners practices in UK and beyond spent May on challenges to boost mental health and cash for good causes.
Colleagues from Viking Vets in Bristol who completed the Bristol Great Run 10k wearing Viking helmets.
Veterinary colleagues from the UK and Europe spent a month running, hiking, climbing mountains, swimming and performing the downward dog – all to boost well-being and raise cash.
Between them, the 1,000-plus VetPartners colleagues helped to raise £55,372 for charities by joining forces for the Month of Movement campaign.
Team members from the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal were invited to take part, with participants donating £4 (€4.80 or CHF4.50) for every hour of activity in May.
Many supported the partner charity World Land Trust, but other causes included Vetlife (UK), Association YouCare (France), Fundación También (Spain), VETHiLFE (Germany) and Treedom (Italy).
In total, more than 1,000 colleagues took part, registering 13,843 hours of activity on an app between them and raising £20,004 for the World Land Trust and £35,368 for the other charities.
Among some of the fund-raising efforts were the following:
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone, who clocked up more than 16 hours on runs and walks with her dog Tilly, said: “Month of Movement brought us all together as a UK and European veterinary community and encouraged us all to become active and have fun. I really enjoyed taking part, and hearing about all the amazing activities colleagues did throughout the month was really inspiring.
“Through their efforts, we have donated to charities they feel passionate about, and I hope they all feel proud of how much they have raised and feel a sense of achievement.”
World Land Trust is an international conservation charity that protects the world’s most threatened habitats and species.