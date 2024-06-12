12 Jun
School of Veterinary Medicine has been evaluated and praised for its high standards in teaching.
The team at one of the UK’s newest vet schools is celebrating after it was accredited for its high standards in veterinary education.
The University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine has been evaluated and accredited by the European Association of Veterinary Education (EAEVE).
The stamp of approval means it achieved the highest standards in veterinary education in Europe due to its teaching and facilities.
The school was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and the university’s chancellor, the Duke of Kent. Since, it has prided itself on its modern and innovative curriculum to integrate scientific and clinical knowledge, and preparing students for contemporary veterinary practice.
Kamalan Jeevaratnam, head of the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “The EAEVE accreditation serves as more proof that our vet school is among the elite in the UK and internationally.
“It assures quality, indicating that a veterinary school meets high educational standards, benefiting students, employers and the public.”
Prof Jeevaratnam added: “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff here at our still young school, which is celebrating its 10th birthday next year. Importantly, this is also a stamp of approval for Surrey’s innovative approach to veterinary education, utilising a fully distributed model of education.”