26 Jun
Niall Connell will take up the role on a permanent basis this autumn after being elected by members.
A former RCVS president has been elected as the new chairperson of the college’s fellowship board.
Niall Connell stepped in on an interim basis in February after the previous chair, Chris Tufnell, stepped down to focus on his clinical role.
Now, Dr Connell has been chosen to take on the role permanently from this autumn after beating Christianne Glossop and Paul Higgs in a recent election.
He said: “I am honoured beyond words to be elected chair of the RCVS Fellowship and I’m very grateful for the support received to achieve this.
“I know I have very big shoes to fill, thanks to the great efforts that have gone on before and I will put all my available energy into continuing to work with our fellows and the college to progress the goals of RCVS Fellowship as a resource of independent knowledge for our professions, to upskill and always innovate, while looking to enrich public awareness and discussion.”
In a separate poll, Nicky Paull was re-elected to chair the board’s credentials panel for the meritorious contributions to clinical practice pathway, having served in the role for the past three years.
She said: “I look forward to the challenge of continuing to grow the diversity of the fellowship and celebrate those who, by their contribution to the advancement of the profession by clinical or educational scholarship and leadership, have had a significant impact on clinical practice within the veterinary profession.”
Dr Connell and Mrs Paull will formally take up their posts on Fellowship Day, which is due to take place in London on 28 November.