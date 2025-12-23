23 Dec 2025
James Bailey will join the group in the spring, it has been announced.
Former Waitrose leader takes the Pets at Home hot seat.
A former supermarket chain boss has been unveiled as the new chief executive of Pets at Home.
The appointment of James Bailey, who is set to take up the post in late March, was announced in a statement released this morning, 23 December.
Mr Bailey was most recently managing director of Waitrose and had previously held senior positions with Sainsbury’s.
He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Pets at Home. It’s a business I’ve admired for a long time and one I believe has a very bright future.
“I look forward to working with the board and to meeting and working with all of the Pets colleagues and partners.”
Mr Bailey, who is set to earn a base salary of £639,770 plus bonuses, will succeed Ian Burke, who became executive chair following the sudden departure of the previous chief executive, Lyssa McGowan, in September.
Mr Burke said: “Following an extensive search process, the board believes James’ experience aligns well with the group’s ambitions for the coming years.
“His strong retail leadership skills will support the ongoing focus on improving Pets at Home’s retail business, with significant operational and commercial experience leading both stores and online operations.
“My board colleagues and I very much look forward to working with him.”
Shares in the group have risen slightly in early trading this morning.