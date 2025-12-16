We’re also focusing on the way we look at the pricing of medicines and the benefits of net-net pricing. Net-net pricing is the final price that is paid for a product or service after all discounts, promotions and additional charges have been applied, and it represents the true cost to the practice after all reductions. It provides vets with total transparency, as the final price is known from the outset, and ensures a level playing field among corporate groups and independent practices. It also helps simplify prices charged to pet owners.