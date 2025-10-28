28 Oct 2025
VMG president Rebecca Robinson steps into the Examination Room to discuss the importance of non-clinical skills, what lies in store for VMG Congress 2026, and more
Rebecca Robinson, president of VMG.
Q. Your mission as VMG president is to highlight the importance of non-clinical skills for the profession. Why do you believe the development of these skills so important?
A. Throughout my career, when supporting individuals and teams, I’ve seen time and again how vital non-clinical skills are – not just for leadership roles, but for everyone. The way we manage ourselves, communicate and make decisions has a huge impact on how much we enjoy our work, how well we collaborate and, ultimately, how we cope in the unpredictable environment of veterinary practice.
Self awareness and self leadership are foundational. Learning how we actually come across (which can be quite different from how we think we’re coming across) can be uncomfortable at first, but it’s incredibly valuable. I’ve had my own eye-opening moments, and I’m still learning. That kind of development takes time, and it’s absolutely okay not to be great at it straight away.
For me, nothing beats seeing someone have that “a-ha” moment when they realise a small change in how they manage themselves can make a big difference to their team, their stress levels and their career. These skills are especially important in times of uncertainty – and in veterinary practice, uncertainty is a given. Better self-management leads to better resilience and lower stress. That’s something we all deserve, whatever our role.
Q. What spurred you to first join the board of the VMG, and how are you finding your presidential year?
A. I’ve often wished I’d learned leadership and management skills much earlier in my career. So, I’ve always been on the lookout for ways to bring these skills to more people in the profession. When the opportunity to join the VMG board came up, it felt like the natural place to give back. The VMG’s values and ambitions really align with my own.
My presidential year has definitely brought the challenge I was looking for – particularly in managing time and stepping well outside my comfort zone. I began the year with a real mix of excitement and nerves, feeling the weight of responsibility. A year isn’t long to make a lasting impact, but I’m determined to use every moment to move things forward.
I’m especially enjoying working on new collaborations, supporting our students as they achieve their dual qualifications in leadership and management, and building VMG’s internal structures so we’re ready to support more of those working in the profession for many years to come.
Q. What triggered your focus on developing your own non-clinical skills in areas such as leadership and management?
A. It started when I stepped into a lead vet role and, quite honestly, had no idea what I was meant to be doing. I’d seen both great and poor leadership before, and thought I knew what to aim for, but I quickly realised it was far more complex. So, I started actively looking for training and resources.
What kept me going was seeing how even small improvements in my leadership approach could have a real impact – for me and for those around me. Over time, I’ve become increasingly fascinated by the psychology behind it all. One real turning point was learning about my “contribution compass” profile. It helped me understand myself better, which in turn helped me choose the kind of roles where I’d be happiest and most effective.
If we don’t understand what drives and fulfils us, how can we expect others – especially our leaders – to support us in achieving it?
Q. Could you give a couple of examples of how the development of these skills has shown benefits for you and for teams you’ve managed?
A. A big one is emotional regulation. I’ve learned (and am still learning) to better manage my emotions and responses, which makes a huge difference – at home and at work. In leadership, staying calm and solution focused – especially in high-pressure situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic – was invaluable for my team.
Another is communication – particularly listening and asking better questions. These skills have helped me understand my colleagues more deeply, which means I can support their development more effectively, even when they don’t quite know what they need.
And then there are practical tools, such as the “two-minute rule” for managing tasks, and my extremely unattractive, but essential, paper organiser. Without it, I’d be lost. It keeps my brain clear, so I can balance my day job with Vet Dynamics, the VMG presidency, being a mum, playing in two bands, keeping active and supporting my family. It’s not perfect – but it works.
Q. What are the main barriers that make it difficult for veterinary professionals to prioritise developing non-clinical skills, and how can the profession overcome them?
A. The biggest barrier is probably the perception that non-clinical skills are somehow “optional” – nice to have, but not essential. They often don’t get the same recognition as clinical CPD, and this needs to change.
We need to start normalising these skills from the very beginning, at work experience level, through training and right into practice life. I’d love to see all practices allocating specific budgets for non-clinical development and making it a routine part of everyone’s CPD – not just leaders, but for all nurses, receptionists and vets, alike. Time and money are challenges, of course. But we can’t afford to ignore the benefits of better communication, emotional intelligence, and self-leadership across the team. It pays off in well-being, retention and performance.
Q. VMG Congress 2026 will be launched later this year. What should delegates expect?
A. We’re incredibly excited about VMG Congress 2026. You can expect the same warm welcome, the same high-quality practical content, new speakers and the same excellent food and fun that delegates love, but also some exciting changes.
We’ve really listened to feedback and are building more opportunities for true collaboration. Delegates will be able to bring their own biggest challenges to the table and work on them with others who’ve been there and found solutions. These peer conversations will be supported and structured, so that everyone can take home ideas that are tailored, relevant and ready to use.
For those who are naturally change averse, rest assured we’re evolving, not reinventing. It’s still the congress you know and love, just with a few powerful additions that will make the experience even more valuable.