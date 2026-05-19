A. Andy and I first worked together in 2006 as shareholders and directors of Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS). I enjoyed working with Andy because while he was not the most vocal member of the board, he was invariably the most insightful. Occasionally, we’d muse about how we could expand this large multi-disciplinary referral hospital and the idea we always came back to was a standalone orthopaedic clinic. Fast-forward a few years and we both found ourselves wanting to move on after the re-sale of AMVS, so we decided to branch out on our own and bring our idea to life.