2 Dec 2025
Professional groups have voiced their unease after the RCVS published its first report from an exit survey of clinicians who were departing voluntarily.
Image © Charlie’s / Adobe Stock
A new report shows there is no “mass exodus” from the UK veterinary sector although long-standing recruitment and retention fears persist, RCVS officials claimed.
Fewer than one in 10 vets have voluntarily left the college’s register to work in another field, according to newly published findings from its Exit Survey of departing clinicians.
But nursing leaders have demanded action after the analysis indicated more than half of departing nurses were leaving that profession altogether.
The report, which was also the subject of a London Vet Show presentation, is based on data from hundreds of participants since the exit project was launched in the spring of 2022.
Although concerns about high attrition rates have persisted for some time, the report suggests overall departure rates are relatively low, equating to 3.8% of all RCVS-registered vets and 3.2% of nurses in 2024.
But college research manager Vicki Bolton insisted the issue remained “significant in policy terms” – particularly where traditional career paths were not perceived to be delivering for clinicians in the way they should.
She said: “Although we’re talking about small numbers, we’re talking about quite emotive issues.”
The report, published on 19 November, also highlighted significant differences in the reasons given by vets and nurses for their departure decisions.
Among vets, only 7.8% said they were leaving the UK-practising register to work in another industry, with many more either choosing to practice overseas (40%) or retire (28%).
But leaving the profession for another field accounted for 54% of departing nurses, with pay and stress among the main reasons for that stance.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday said the findings had emphasised the “commonplace” challenges that its members face in practice.
She added: “Veterinary nursing is, and should always remain, a rewarding and sustainable career option.
“It is crucial that the veterinary industry responds to tackle these issues, in order to enable veterinary nurses to realise their full potential and remain within the profession – while feeing respected, fulfilled and valued.”
Other points of concern highlighted in the report include one-third of early retiring vets who cited health and well-being reasons for their decision.
Meanwhile, a similar proportion of those leaving the UK register referred to issues including cost and continuing CPD requirements as influential factors.
Dr Bolton admitted some of the reasons given for departure were not easy reading, but maintained the results would be an “invaluable part” of the college’s continuing workforce-based activity.
But BVA president Rob Williams said: “While it’s natural in any profession for people to move on, it’s concerning to hear that negative health and well-being continues to be a significant driver for vets and nurses leaving the veterinary workforce.
“As well as attracting new people, retaining the incredible talent we already have is critical to building a resilient profession.”
He added that the association’s Great Workplaces programme was helping practices “get to the root causes of retention issues”.