14 Apr 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has organised a group of business speakers to answer COVID-19-related questions on Thursday 16 April at 7:30pm.
Clockwise from top left: Gudrun Ravetz, Alan Robinson, Alison Lambert and Brian Faulkner.
A panel of business experts will be answering questions from practice owners and members of the profession in a live webinar on Thursday 16 April.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has set up the “ask the experts” panel to provide free support and advice now that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way veterinary practices are operating.
Topics likely to be covered will include remaining open to provide emergency and urgent care while complying with social distancing guidelines, how practice managers and clinical directors can lead their teams during this period, and how they can maintain practice turnover while adhering to regulator guidance.
Former BVA president Gudrun Ravetz will host the webinar, which takes place from 7:30pm. Veterinary professionals will be able to tune in live via the Boehringer Academy and can register there for free beforehand.
Taking part will be business consultant and Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson, Colourful CPD director and management consultant Brian Faulkner, and Onswitch founder Alison Lambert.
Questions for the panel can be submitted in advance via the Boehringer Academy registration page.