21 Aug
Practices have now been given until the end of this month to take part in a census looking at the role of veterinary care and animal nursing assistants in practice.
The survey, by the Association of Veterinary Animal Care Assistants (AVACA), was launched last month to improve understanding about the VCA and ANA roles in practice.
Initially planned to run for a month, officials have now extended the deadline for submissions until 31 August.
AVACA founder and British Veterinary Receptionist Association chief executive Kay Watson-Bray said: “With so little information available about the roles of VCAs and ANAs in the UK, every practice response we receive helps us to better understand the needs of VCAs and ANAs in the UK, allowing us to provide more tailored support in the future.
“We are hoping that, by extending the deadline to the end of the month, we will be able to boost our responses even further and grow our data pool.”
The census, which is sponsored by Purina Petcare, can be completed online.