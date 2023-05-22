22 May
Funnily enough, I used to hate ultrasound – to the point when a vet asked for help, I would hide. Looking back, it was nothing more than not understanding how I could really get involved.
Back then, I thought it meant standing in a darkened room and holding an animal still for hours. I ended up attending an ultrasound CPD, and after that one course, I absolutely fell in love with it, and that’s when my journey started.
Being involved with ultrasound as a VN, you can play a huge part in patient care and outcomes due to the nature and speed of getting answers on the patient’s clinical status.
Being underused. I look back to when I started and sometimes I felt as if we were seen as glorified cleaners. We have come on leaps and bounds since then. I think the legislative reform will improve progression routes for VNs. I would love to see a certificate-based system that unlocks other areas you can advance into. With the current workload issues among vets, it is an exciting time to start looking at where nurses can support more.
Be open to trying new things and find an area you get a buzz out of – do not force trying to find a niche. Take your time and think about what you enjoy.
Once you have found that, look for relevant CPD courses. There are some great CPD courses done in practice that involve the entire team, from nursing assistants, to VNs, to vets. This provides a unique opportunity to show the whole practice, the parts that everyone plays, and where your role fits into it. This makes it much more tangible and easier to broach the conversation and implement new skillsets.
However, saying that, our world still needs general practitioners, so do not worry if you have not found your niche. There is nothing wrong with enjoying all aspects of the role and being an all-rounder.
I have several courses coming this year with IMV Imaging. You can check out course dates and availability through the new IMV LMS platform. I will be speaking at several events over the next few months, including BVA Live and IVNA.
Please come and say hello. IMV Imaging is also launching an online nurse ultrasound course on its LMS later in the year – one to watch out for.
Explore all the different areas you can – there are so many different avenues to choose from. Your career is not dependent on one practice – there are so many different opportunities out there if you are open to them, and ones that can open a lot of different doors.
I love ultrasound as a whole, but having the Vscan Air has been incredible. Due to its design and portability, it’s so easy to use – especially for FAST scanning. I think it’s a great tool for nurses to have handy, as it can be used anywhere – even patients in more compromised states. A great intro tool for scanning.
I’ve recently joined the VESCO team and diversified into a role as an endoscopy account manager. I think similar to what ultrasound used to be (in the corner, gathering dust because people were scared to use them) is perhaps now where we are at with endoscopy.
It’s such a brilliant diagnostic tool, and I’m really excited to get out there and start building confidence around its use in the industry.