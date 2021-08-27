27 Aug 2021
Three groups – Scarsdale Vets, McMurtry and Harding, and Glenthorne Vets – come together for new service, Midlands Advanced Breeding Service (MABS).
David Charles, of Scarsdale Vets, is leading the service.
Three large farm practices have teamed up to form a new service for sheep owners.
Scarsdale Vets, McMurtry and Harding, and Glenthorne Vets have collaborated to offer sheep breeders in the midlands and beyond a bespoke service called Midlands Advanced Breeding Service (MABS).
Services on offer are:
MABS draws on a collective 150 years of experience from a collective team of more than 25 vets and is led by David Charles, vet at Derbyshire-based Scarsdale Vets.
Dr Charles said: “MABS arose off the back of several conversations I had with members of Scarsdale’s Flock Health Club about advanced breeding and the desire for a service that could be tailored to their specific needs.
“MABS will allow us to enhance the service provided to sheep breeders across the midlands, making it more accessible and affordable for all flock sizes.
“Working in partnership with McMurtry and Harding, and Glenthorne Vets is particularly exciting, and hopefully will allow MABS to benefit more clients.
“The opportunity to collaborate and offer the advanced breeding services to practices, beyond the three already involved, and their sheep flocks is also now a real possibility. I welcome conversations with any practices that may have clients who wish to use our services, but retain their own regular vets.”