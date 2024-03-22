22 Mar
Practices are also being urged to move quickly if they have “appropriate and eligible” candidates for roles before the process of implementing the new regulations begins next month.
An immigration law expert has warned the UK veterinary sector will “inevitably” miss out on recruiting overseas clinicians because of tougher new migration rules.
But while some industry leaders fear the rules will deal another blow to both the sector and its clients, others argue they re-emphasise the importance of strengthening the domestic workforce.
The future shape of overseas veterinary recruitment has been uncertain ever since the Government signalled its intention to significantly reduce legal migration routes in December. The measures included scrapping the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), on which veterinary roles were included, and replacing it with a new Immigration Salary List (ISL).
But a subsequent review advised that all veterinary roles should be excluded from the ISL, because their median salary was deemed to be above the new £38,700 threshold for a Skilled Worker visa and could not be discounted as it was under the old system.
Julie Moktadir, a partner with the law firm Stone King and head of its immigration department, told Vet Times the new rules could have a “significant impact” on the veterinary sector.
She said: “The five-point immigration plan has been introduced to reduce net migration figures, but could potentially add pressure to vet practices already struggling to fill vacancies – after all, sick animals can’t wait for care. The 48% salary rise from £26,200 to £38,700 comes into force on 4 April and will inevitably rule out some overseas vets from being recruited on a Skilled Worker Visa.”
Asked how practices should respond to the measures, she added: “I would suggest that veterinary practices proceed to sponsor immediately if they have appropriate and eligible candidates.
“Once the changes have been introduced, vets will need to be paid above the new salary threshold and therefore this will need to be considered when recruiting both internally and externally from the UK.”
The publication of the latest Statement of Changes on 14 March came just two days after the sector had been hit by the publication of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) review of household pet services.
In a statement, the SPVS board said it was “disappointed” by the new measures, which it said had placed the “going rate” for a vet at a level – £48,100 a year – that is higher than more than half of the UK, based on figures from its 2022 salary survey.
It added: “With the current well-documented workforce shortages the sector is facing, this will be another blow to a profession under considerable pressure in recent weeks.
“Salary costs make up 50% of the costs of running a veterinary practice, so this upward pressure on costs will inevitably lead to price increases to pet owners in future.”
VMG president Miles Russell said he expected the changes’ impact on his members, though he acknowledged they would make it more difficult for non-UK graduates to work here.
But he argued the new rules were also “yet another reminder that our focus should be on strengthening our own workforce” to reduce the reliance on overseas recruitment.
He added: “This means addressing the challenges our profession faces, including improving its leadership and management, so that we’re creating happy and productive workplaces, where employees want to stay and build a satisfying and financially rewarding career.”
Meanwhile, a BVA spokesperson said it was currently reviewing the documents to “establish any wider implications for the profession”.
Vet Times Jobs has developed its own white paper on issues relating to overseas recruitment, which will be updated in light of the rule changes.
The paper can be downloaded online.