18 Aug 2026
Entries close early next month ahead of the annual ceremony this autumn.
Nominations for Petplan awards to close on 4 September.
Organisers of a major veterinary awards event have made a final appeal for nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony.
Clinicians and clients are being urged to recognise the individuals and teams that go the extra mile by putting them forward for the annual Petplan Veterinary Awards.
Nominations will close on 4 September ahead of the ceremony, which is due to take place in London on 19 November.
Petplan director of trading Joanna Maclennan said: “We see every day the incredible hard work and dedication of veterinary professionals.
“The Petplan Veterinary Awards are our way of celebrating those people and the incredible job they do caring for the nation’s pets.
“We continue to be inspired by the nominations received and think the independent judging panel of veterinary experts may have a tough job on their hands.”
Nominations can be submitted now via the awards website.