13 Nov
Registration for badge collection opens at 7am tomorrow (14 November) and Friday.
Attendees for this year’s London Vet Show will be able to register and collect their badges from 7am tomorrow (14 November).
The show, which features 28 theatres and streams across all species and disciplines at ExCel London, is open from 8:15am to 6pm on Thursday and from 8:15am to 5pm on Friday. Registration on the second day is also 7am.
Delegates who have not received their badge via email have been urged to not panic, as they can print it using their registration code via the print stations at the hall entrance.
Organisers have planned happy hour from 5:30pm to 6:45pm tomorrow.
All delegates will need their badge to be scanned in to all sessions, workshops and wet labs to count their CPD.
Organisers have provided a London Vet Show app, sponsored by MSD Animal Health, which is available for download at the App Store and Google Play.
Information on travel to ExCel London is online, and further information about the show is also available.
Anyone not attending London Vet Show can stay at the heart of the action, with the team from Vet Times Live providing news, video and social media posts throughout the two-day event.