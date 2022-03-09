David Hodges, Stellar Vets, Littlehampton, West Sussex.

Emma Green, Grazely Vets, Farnborough, Hampshire.

Mark Lowrie, Dovecote Veterinary Hospital, Castle Donington, Derby.

‘Brilliant work’

Head of sales and partnerships at Petplan, James Barnes, said: “We’re delighted to announce the finalists for this year’s veterinary awards. The awards celebrate the dedication and brilliant work carried out by some of the UK’s very best veterinary professionals.