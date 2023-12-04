4 Dec 2023
Voting is now open for members to select a winner in one of four categories – leadership skills, team dynamics, self development and management.
A business awards scheme created to celebrate “exemplary” veterinary practices has unveiled its shortlist of finalists.
The SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards are part of the organisation’s stated commitment to fostering excellence, growth, and leadership within the veterinary community, and are split into the following four categories:
Videos from all shortlisted practices are available on the SPVS website and members are encouraged to cast their votes for a winner in each category.
The votes will then be aggregated and reviewed by a panel of judges – who will choose an overall winner – that include:
Four category winners will win full day and evening tickets to SPVS Congress 2024 on 25 January 2024 for three team members, plus overnight accommodation at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.