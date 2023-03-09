9 Mar 2023
Professionals who have gone above and beyond will be recognised at awards ceremony in Manchester later this month (23 March).
Finalists have been announced for an awards ceremony that recognises outstanding vets, vet nurses, practices, practice managers and support staff.
The Petplan Veterinary Awards, now in its 24th year, returns to Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on 23 March, with actress and comedian Sally Phillips hosting the occasion.
More than 30,000 nominations were submitted to organisers and insurance firm Petplan, highlighting colleagues, and clients for their dedication in going above and beyond when it comes to the health of the nation’s pets.
This year’s finalists are split into five categories, including:
Practice support staff of the year:
Practice manager of the year:
Practice of the year:
Vet nurse of the year:
Vet of the year:
Bella von Mesterhazy, sales and marketing director at Petplan, said: “This year’s finalist line-up includes an outstanding array of veterinary professionals and practices, and Petplan is delighted to be celebrating the highest achievements in pet health care once again.
“We’re incredibly excited to come together with the finalists in Manchester this year to thank them for their fantastic efforts, as well as celebrating a shared passion for the well-being of our pets.”