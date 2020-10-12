The cost of a lawyer is much harder to nail down compared to accountancy; some might charge £100 per hour while others will charge four figures. Costs will also vary according to the reputation of the lawyer or firm, their experience (juniors cost less than a partner), the complexity of the case and – dare it be written – an individual’s connection with the lawyer and who the enquiring individual is. That said, it makes sense to ask for a full breakdown of likely costs and what can be done to keep them to a minimum. In general, though, expect to pay £250 per hour.