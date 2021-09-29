29 Sept 2021
The Lime Trees Cat Clinic, set to open on 3 October, will provide complete veterinary care to feline patients across the county and beyond.
Jodie Tanner will be leading The Lime Trees Cat Clinic.
A cat-only clinic in Staffordshire is set to open its doors to feline patients in October.
The Lime Trees Cat Clinic at Lime Trees Vets in Stoke-on-Trent will provide complete veterinary care to feline patients across the county and beyond, offering general preventive health care, as well as advanced procedures and treatments.
Leading the operation is senior vet Jodie Tanner, who has worked at Lime Trees, part of IVC Evidensia, since graduating from the RVC in 2015. Dr Tanner, who owns five cats of various ages and is studying for a postgraduate certificate in feline medicine, said: “With this new facility we will be able to provide a full range of services to cats and their owners in a calm and stress-free environment.
“As anyone who owns cats knows, they are very special pets with an independent streak that is often difficult to interpret. At Lime Trees Cat Clinic we will endeavour to understand our feline patients’ individual characters, while offering high-level veterinary care.”
The clinic – which will be one of only a few exclusively feline practices in the UK – has been designed to be cat-friendly and has achieved gold status from the International Society of Feline Medicine.
An open day will be held at the new clinic on 3 October, which will raise funds for local charity Cheadle and District Animal Welfare.
Guests will be welcomed by the cat clinic team and Lime Trees clinical director Hywel Parry.
Dr Parry said: “I am delighted that Lime Trees is able to offer this feline-only clinic. The team and I have always been proud to provide exceptional patient and client care, and I’m sure this new service will continue that vein.”