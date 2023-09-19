19 Sept
Vet school leaders say the launch of their course is a “landmark day” as dozens begin studies in Preston.
The first students to pursue a veterinary degree at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have enrolled at its campus in Preston.
Officials have pledged the new Bachelor Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) will innovate through its use of the latest technology and encouraging students to undertake clinical placements in their first year.
A total of 78 undergraduates have signed up for the programme this year and the vet school’s dean, Heather Bacon, described the launch as a “landmark day” for the institution.
Dr Bacon said: “So much hard work has been done to get us to this point and I’m very proud of our amazing vet school team for making it happen, as well as grateful for the support of the wider university.
“It’s been a real team effort with support from so many amazing people, and I’m confident that our students will have a fantastic experience here.
“The demand for places on the first year of our BVMS course was huge and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to enrol so many enthusiastic student vets on to our programme.”
One of the students, Molly Martin from Manchester, said: “I’ve always wanted to be a vet, but didn’t get a place when I was looking at going to university at 18.
“I went and did an undergraduate course down south, but wanted to move back up north and follow my dream so when I heard UCLan was starting a vet school I thought it would be ideal.”
The arrival of the new students comes just weeks after construction work on a new vet school complex began. The new facility is expected to open in the spring of 2025.
The vet school is working with other institutions, including Myerscough College, to deliver its programmes and officials said they are focusing on supporting students in pursuing general practice and primary care career routes.
The vet school has also worked with GP veterinary partners to help evaluate its applicants.
Associate dean Pete Down said: “We recognise the multifaceted challenges the profession is facing at the moment, but many of us have spent significant time out in practice and recognise that it can be a fantastic career.
“Additionally, first opinion vets provide essential services to the pet-owning public, equine and farming industries. Our curriculum focuses on the provision of contextual care and encourages vet students to see general practice as a fantastic career in and of itself.
“Also, while diversity in the profession has traditionally been a challenge, our student recruitment practices support an inclusive approach, recruiting students from a wide variety of backgrounds.”