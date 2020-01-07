7 Jan 2020
“We are delighted to join forces and partner with Waggel – a fellow start-up with bold ambitions to revolutionise the pet insurance sector” – David Prien, FirstVet chief executive.
Dog and owner looking at tablet. Image © Rasulov / Adobe Stock
A company that provides pet owners with on-demand video consultations has announced a partnership with digital pet insurance start-up Waggel.
FirstVet provides owners consults with local vets and now, following the tie-up, Waggel members will be able to receive free online consults as part of their premiums.
By downloading the FirstVet app, Waggel members will be able video call UK-registered vets who, in addition to offering advice on treatments and symptoms, can also refer them to a local vet.
Video appointments can be booked as often as necessary, with the standard FirstVet consultation cost of £20 to £30 per session being waived. Currently, 150 vets are on the FirstVet platform.
Waggel is FirstVet’s 26th insurance partner across all markets, and its third in the UK, alongside LV and Bought By Many.
With a presence in five markets (the UK, Norway, Denmark, Finland and its native Sweden), FirstVet has more than 210,000 registered users, and delivers more than 11,000 consultations every month across Scandinavia and the UK.
David Prien, FirstVet chief executive and co-founder, said: “We are delighted to join forces and partner with Waggel – a fellow start-up with bold ambitions to revolutionise the pet insurance sector.
“This comes at the end of what has been a defining year for FirstVet, and we look forward to continuing this momentum into 2020, with global expansion, product development and even more strategic partnerships at the top of our priority list.”
Andrew Leal, Waggel chief executive and co-founder, added: “As a technology company, it’s natural for us to partner with FirstVet, which provides a digital-first tool for the pet-related issues our members face.
“It’s our ambition to delight our customers with everything we do, and provide reassurance and solutions that make their lives easier so they can continue to enjoy life with their pets, stress-free.”