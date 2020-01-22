22 Jan 2020
New appointment “indicates Fitzpatrick Referrals’ continued commitment to providing the very best service to its referring vets and their clients”.
Stuart Saunders has more than a decade of experience running mixed practice veterinary hospitals.
Fitzpatrick Referrals has appointed Stuart Saunders to its management team at the Orthopaedics and Neurology centre as practice manager.
Mr Saunders has more than a decade of experience running mixed practice veterinary hospitals. Most recently, he was the chief operative officer of a new start-up veterinary referral centre that opened its doors in 2019.
Mr Saunders has written articles for multiple veterinary titles, including Veterinary Times and VBJ, on topics ranging from team building to social media and project management.
He is also on the board of the Veterinary Management Group.
A statement from Fitzpatrick Referrals said: “His professional passion is in the building of professional environments where talented teams and individuals can thrive.
“The appointment indicates Fitzpatrick Referrals’ continued commitment to providing the very best service to its referring vets and their clients.”