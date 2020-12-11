11 Dec 2020
SPVS and VMG ended their events calendar on a high with live and interactive focus on leadership and management, drawing more than 400 attendees.
The event featured 10 live lectures delivered by leading UK and international speakers, including author, speaker and coach Katherine Eitel Belt.
A live and interactive summit on leadership and management pulled in more than 400 delegates for SPVS and VMG.
The live and interactive Focus on Leadership and Management event featured 10 live lectures delivered by leading UK and international speakers, including author, speaker and coach Katherine Eitel Belt.
Event sponsors Hill’s and MWI Animal Health were joined by suppliers in the virtual exhibition, and delegates could network using the innovative and interactive event app.
All sessions were recorded and are still available to offer up to eight hours of CPD.
Nick Lloyd, SPVS junior-vice present and CPD officer, said: “This was a fantastic day demonstrating the passion of individuals in our profession wanting to improve their ability to lead their teams to the best of their ability.
“It was a great opportunity to discuss the future of management, while sharing what learning had been achieved through the COVID crisis.”
VMG president Richard Casey said: “The VMG is incredibly proud to be part of such a successful event that is shedding light on some of the business issues of today, but also practical and evidence-based solutions to them. Our veterinary workforce is changing and will continue to change.
“Veterinary leaders and managers must adapt to these changes if we’re going to reap the benefits for people, planet and profit. Not only has technology enabled us to progress on our leadership journey during a global pandemic, but also enabled a whole new audience to participate.
“Thank you to everyone who joined and supported us, and remember, have courage and be kind.”