15 Aug
Amanda Boag is leaving IVC and says she is looking forward to returning to where her veterinary career began this autumn.
A former RCVS president is going back to where her veterinary career began after taking up a senior role with the RVC.
Amanda Boag has been appointed as the college’s new vice-principal (clinical services) and is expected to take up the role this autumn.
Ms Boag, who led the RCVS in 2018-19 and is currently chair of the RCVS Knowledge trustees, is a former RVC lecturer and returns to the college from IVC Evidensia, where she was latterly its chief medical officer.
She said: “I am delighted to be joining the leadership team at the RVC at such a pivotal time for the organisation, our profession and the sector.
“Delivering clinical service innovation and high-quality care, alongside the nurturing of the next generation of veterinary professionals, has been the key driver throughout my career.
“On a personal level, I am very much looking forward to coming back to the institution where I started my veterinary journey 25 years ago.”
Officials say Ms Boag will lead “significant expansion” of the RVC’s clinical facilities.
College principal Stuart Reid added: “We are thrilled that Amanda will be joining the team here at the RVC as we seek to move our veterinary services to the next level.
“The changing face of clinical offering and our embedded clinical educational programmes require vision and leadership, and Amanda’s experience and drive will be central to our success.
“With the evolution of both general practice and specialist environments and the rapid advance and significance of new technologies on our reach and impact, it is an exciting prospect and one in which I know Amanda will deliver.”