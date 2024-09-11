11 Sept
Ex-Army officer Richard Dening-Smitherman has swapped the fast food industry for the veterinary sector in his latest role.
A former British Army officer, who also worked with the nation’s Olympic biathlon team, has been named as the new managing director of a major veterinary group.
Richard Dening-Smitherman has joined Vets for Pets, having latterly held senior roles with companies including Burger King, Nando’s and Waitrose.
Previously, he served in the Royal Tank Regiment and was performance manager of the British biathlon team for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
He also led the development of a new automated needle-free technology system with the health care technology firm Intraject.
Mr Dening-Smitherman said he was “truly delighted” to join an “amazing business”.
He added: “Our vets group is a world class clinical team, and I am excited to meet everyone and support our business success as we continue building the world’s best pet care platform together.”
Lyssa McGowan, chief executive of parent company Pets at Home, said: “Richard has fantastic experience delivering success with some of the biggest brands in franchise-based organisations, which will be invaluable in this new role to protect and nurture our unique joint venture model and to continue the development of our vet business.
“I am looking forward to working closely with him to achieve the opportunities ahead and to support our practice owners and clinical teams as we continue to deliver on our purpose of creating a better world for pets and the people who love them.”