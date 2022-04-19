19 Apr 2022
Association brings in leadership advocate Richard Casey to accelerate delivery of the WSAVA’s goals.
Richard Casey.
Richard Casey has been appointed executive director of the WSAVA, with a brief to accelerate its work to create a global community of veterinary peers and to advocate on issues of concern affecting companion animal vets around the world.
Mr Casey has held senior leadership roles at the UK-based veterinary charity Blue Cross, where he helped deliver significant change to management programmes. Before joining Blue Cross, he worked for the PDSA.
Mr Casey is also senior vice-president of the VMG, and is a regular speaker and writer on issues relating to veterinary leadership and management. He holds an executive MBA, a postgraduate certificate in strategic management and leadership, and is researching a doctorate in business administration.
The WSAVA represents more than 200,000 vets through its 115 member associations and its core activities include the development of WSAVA global guidelines in key areas of veterinary practice, together with lobbying on important issues affecting companion animal care worldwide.
Mr Casey said: “When I first joined the veterinary world in the UK back in 2011, I was inspired by the energy, passion and sense of purpose ingrained in members of this unique community.
“Now, I’m even more inspired to see this same energy and passion in evidence at a global level. It shows that the veterinary sector truly is a global community – but it’s a community whose members face different challenges, depending on the region of the world in which they work. Many colleagues, for instance, struggle to gain access to continuing professional development – and even access to the essential drugs they need to treat their patients.
“This must change and the WSAVA is working hard to bring about this change.”
WSAVA president Siraya Chunekamrai added: “Richard brings to us not only a deep understanding of the veterinary sector, but also of the key role of associations in facilitating positive change.
“In these turbulent times, the WSAVA’s role in supporting our profession globally and in raising standards of companion animal care has never been more important. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to even more exciting times ahead.”