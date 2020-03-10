10 Mar 2020
Quartet of veterinary referral centre colleagues qualifies as European specialists in a little over a month.
European Board of Veterinary Specialisation diplomates (from left): Will McFadzean (anaesthesia and analgesia), Simon Bertram (neurology), Anna Nutt (small animal surgery) and Malcolm Jack (small animal surgery). Image: © Cave Veterinary Specialists.
Directors at one of the UK’s leading veterinary referral centres have hailed the “exceptional achievement” of four of their staff who, in the space of a little over a month, have qualified as European specialists.
Anna Nutt and Malcolm Jack, from Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset, have become diplomates in small animal surgery, with colleague Simon Bertram now a specialist in neurology at the West Buckland practice and Will McFadzean, who was awarded his diploma in anaesthesia and analgesia.
Cave’s co-clinical directors Tom Cardy and Nele Van den Steen said the four had done exceptionally well, as the European Board of Veterinary Specialisation (EBVS) exams are extremely difficult to pass.
Dr Cardy said: “Many congratulations to Anna, Malcolm, Simon and Will on their exceptional achievement. These EBVS exams are very tough and challenging, and the pass rate is notoriously low, so to have our team succeed at the first time of asking is terrific.
“It takes at least three years to achieve diplomate status, so it has been a long haul for them all – but they’ve all done brilliantly.”
Miss Van den Steen added: “These are exciting times at Cave and it is really rewarding for us to have four more specialists in our ranks.
“Cave is now one of the best private referral centres in the UK – especially in terms of the high number of specialists in so many different disciplines.”
Cave, part of the Linnaeus group, offers specialist-led services in: