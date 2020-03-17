17 Mar 2020
Sessions will look at methods used and how to take samples, as well as prepare slides for the microscope, with a practical training option also available.
Practices can now take advantage of free cytology training with veterinary dermatology group Vetruus.
Vetruus – specialists in veterinary dermatology – have started to deliver cytology training into everyday practice, including the option of practical workshops.
The sessions look at the methods used to take samples, as well as showing how to take them and prepare slides for the microscope.
Practices are shown what cells to look for and how to identify them, and then go through a series of case studies where they are asked to interpret cytological findings, make diagnoses and come up with appropriate management plans.
An option for organising practical training on the use of the microscope – and the methods for taking and staining cytology samples, such as tape strips, impression smears and ear cytology – is also available.
A Vetruus spokesman said: “Superficial skin and ear cytology is an extremely useful and essential part of every day dermatology.
“It can be performed at low cost with little equipment by any trained veterinary nurse or vet to aid in diagnosis of skin and ear conditions, and to indicate the appropriate topical treatment needed.”