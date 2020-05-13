13 May 2020
Team of more than 50 CVS specialists and referral clinicians covering all major disciplines will share its expertise to help veterinary colleagues with clinical decisions at no cost during COVID-19.
The Grove Referrals team (from left): Simon Gilbert, James Tattersall, Gordon Brown and Richard Whitelock.
CVS Referrals has launched a clinical advice service – run by a team of more than 50 specialists and referral clinicians – to provide help and support to GP vets across multiple disciplines.
The service, which was launched in April, is offered free of charge during the COVID-19 period to support veterinary surgeons all over the UK and Ireland.
Specialists and referral clinicians share their expertise to help veterinary colleagues with clinical decisions and, where they do not have the means to refer during this lockdown period, to treat cases.
Disciplines offered are:
CVS referrals operations director Chris Tems said: “We’ve already received and responded to more than 100 advice requests from colleagues all over the UK and Ireland, and the feedback we’ve received has been excellent.
“GP vets have told us that by using the service they’ve achieved faster diagnosis, better clinical standards for the animals presenting to them and a huge sense of achievement.”
CVS Referrals clinicians have also developed the “Learn under lockdown” series of live and recorded CPD webinars across a range of disciplines.
The webinars are available free of charge for all veterinary surgeons to brush up on their knowledge and skills during the pandemic.