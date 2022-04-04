4 Apr 2022
Humane Society International and partner groups have established a fund, backed by Mars Incorporated, to pay for up to €250 (£209) for up to five pets each in 38 countries – including UK.
Ukrainian refugees who have fled the Russian invasion with their animals can now access free veterinary treatment across 38 European countries, thanks to a coordinated project led by an international charity.
Refugees will be able to have their treatment costs covered for up to five dogs, cats, horses or other animals as a result of the effort by Humane Society International (HSI) and its partners.
The initiative, dubbed Vets For Ukrainian Pets, will provide up to €250 (£209) per pet for acute care and medication, rabies and other vaccinations, as well as microchipping and medical examination required for safe passage through the EU.
The fund was established with support from Mars Incorporated, in collaboration with Federation of Veterinarians in Europe (FVE) and the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA).
Reimbursements for participating veterinarians will be available wherever FECAVA has members, including in the UK, Germany, Italy, Romania and Poland, as well as Ukraine.
Executive director of HSI Europe Ruud Tombrock said: “In Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since [the Second World War], millions of Ukrainians have had to take the decision to leave their country and flee the war. Along with a few possessions, many are also taking their pet animals, which they cherish as family members.”
Mr Tombrock added: “The trauma of war, as well as the stress of the evacuation journey, can make animals vulnerable to a variety of illnesses and so HSI’s Vets For Ukrainian Pets programme aims to eliminate barriers to accessing veterinary care for the pets of refugees.
“It will provide a much-needed safety net for those families fleeing with their beloved pets, so that at no point they feel compelled to leave their pets behind due to concerns about being able to care for them.”
Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Commission recommended that member states ease requirements for the entry of pets from Ukraine. At least 13 EU member states have since temporarily lifted or modified their import restrictions on companion animals, including rabies requirements.
However, there is no standardised policy across the EU regarding the entry of pets from Ukraine. While vaccination and microchipping of animals is being provided at some border crossings, not all animals receive such services and, therefore, fail to meet the national requirements for entry.
Rens van Dobbenburgh, president of the FVE, said: “We are grateful to start this joint project together with our sister organisation FECAVA and with the much-appreciated support of HSI.
“Through this joint project, we will offer a strong, free pet health care response to ensure that those arriving with their beloved pets, many that are vulnerable, receive the care and treatment they need.”
Vets For Ukrainian Pets will run until 21 May 2022 and is open for all licensed veterinary clinics to apply throughout Europe, whether owned privately or as part of a corporate group. Clinics wishing to join the programme can apply online.