16 Mar 2026
Free webinar series on ‘hormone-friendly veterinary workplaces’
Sessions will explore impact of menstrual hormones on stress, performance and emotional regulation and realistic workplace adjustments.
Clinical psychologist Helena Tucker is hosting the sessions.
A veterinary well-being and coaching organisation is running a pair of free webinars exploring how veterinary workplaces can better support those affected by hormonal changes.
Vet Empowered is running the series on the back of a session in October on premenstrual syndrome (PMS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and the impact of hormones on mental health in the veterinary community attended by almost 500 veterinary professionals, who called for a follow-up focused on practical workplace adjustments.
The series, sponsored by Covetrus, is said to have been specifically designed to be realistic about the busy, high-pressure demands of veterinary environments.
The 90-minute sessions will be held at 10am on Sunday 29 March (“Creating a hormone-friendly veterinary workplace”) and at the same time on Saturday 11 April (“From awareness to action – advocacy and sustainable support in veterinary teams”).
Open to all
Clinical psychologist Helena Tucker will deliver the sessions, which are open to all team members and leaders.
Dr Tucker said: “If you or members of your team are navigating PMS, PMDD, perimenopause, menopause, fertility challenges, pregnancy loss, hormonal treatment or other significant hormonal transitions, this series will help you better understand the workplace impact and create more sustainable, supportive environments.”
Vet Empowered co-founder Katie Ford added: “You may never personally experience menstrual hormones, but you almost certainly live with someone who does, or have someone in your team who does.
“Understanding our biology as human beings, and how we can thoughtfully adapt our workplaces to honour that, benefits everyone.”
More information and free registration can be found online.