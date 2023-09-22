22 Sept
Vet Times Jobs is launching a campaign to help practices beat the recruitment crisis, with a free webinar hosted by in-house recruitment guru Fiona Stephens.
Dr Stephens, head of veterinary connections at VBD, will host the free event on 4 October at 8pm when the focus will be on the secrets of crafting compelling job ads.
The 30-minute session – entitled “How to write a good job ad” – aims to provide those struggling to recruit with invaluable advice on how to make their job ads more effective and, ultimately, help save their practice both time and money.
Dr Stephens said: “The BVA has warned that the sector faces a ‘ticking time bomb’ because of the current pressures on its workforce. But it’s not all doom and gloom.
“There is so much we can learn from practices that are bucking the trend and share that knowledge. You need to create a practice culture where you motivate and inspire your team, so people want to stay.”
The webinar will cover what attracts candidates, what makes a good job ad, and how to make your ad stand out.
For those who can’t make the live event, a recording of the webinar and the slides will be sent to everyone who has registered.