22 Jun
A new round of reform proposals has put hundreds more jobs at risk, just weeks after plans for the company to outsource its finance operations were revealed.
Hundreds of UK jobs have been put at risk after one of the world’s largest veterinary care providers confirmed it was entering a new redundancy consultation process.
Support staff are being put at risk through the measures announced by IVC Evidensia today (22 June) – only weeks after a similar process facing workers in its finance unit was itself revealed.
Although officials say the number of staff potentially affected by the latest plan is in “the low hundreds”, there are fears the final total could be significantly higher.
A similar process is understood to be ongoing within Vets Now, which is part of the IVC group, although it is currently unclear whether that is accounted for within today’s announcement.
The proposal is the second major restructuring plan to have emerged from IVC since moves to attract fresh investment into the company were announced last month.
A consultation process on proposals to outsource the company’s financial operations, which came to light following news of the investment plan and is thought to affect up to 400 staff, remains ongoing.
Officials have claimed IVC currently has an “imbalance” between clinical and support staff roles and change is needed to return the business to more historically normal operational structures.
In a statement, the company said: “We continually consider the balance between clinical and support staff, as part of our overall efficiency and effectiveness, to help us fulfil our purpose of healthy animals, happy owners.
“As a result, we are proposing changes that affect support roles at some specific UK locations.
“All potentially affected staff members have been informed, and are beginning the consultation process, during which they will receive full support.
“IVC Evidensia will continue to invest in our facilities, systems, and people to provide excellent animal care and customer service.”
But correspondents familiar with the processes who have contacted Vet Times have condemned them, with one saying they felt “ashamed” to be associated with the group at all. The company has been asked for further comment.