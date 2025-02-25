Hands-on vibe

The feedback? Through the roof. Attendees and hosts alike loved the engaging, hands-on vibe having come away with tangible solutions to their challenges in practice. Many were already brainstorming and feeding back to the SPVS board on how to make BC Live even better next year. It wasn’t just about meeting people; it was about deepening connections and leaving the conference not just with business cards, but real, actionable insights. Not only did BC Live foster new networks, but also new talent – 47 facilitators were showcased across the event with 32 being new to SPVS.