8 Feb
A vet nurse has been made director of the independent practice she joined on work experience more than 25 years ago.
Sophie Hadfield started working at City Road Vets in Truro as a kennel maid on work experience with school, but now has been made director of the practice she joined at the age of 16.
Having thrived with the practice for more than a quarter of a century, Ms Hadfield aims to ensure others thrive too by prioritising staff health and mental well-being.
Ms Hadfield said when she was asked to step up to the role of director she was shocked, but was told the practice needed a director who knew the business intimately.
Ms Hadfield said: “I was obviously over the moon, but it almost kind of felt like it shouldn’t be me. I initially did my school work experience here during the Easter holidays, and then I was lucky enough to be offered a job in what used to be called ‘pre-vet nursing’.
“After I passed my qualifications, I worked my way up from there. I wanted to do everything I could to help improve the practice and help train other nurses to help them get through what I went through.”
Ms Hadfield worked her way up to the position of head nurse, while at the same time the practice was without a manager, a role the directors at the time selected her for, knowing she was the most familiar with the site.
Now, Ms Hadfield has said that, as director, she wants to ensure she is always there for her staff.
Ms Hadfield added: “I want my door to always be open. Happy staff, happy practice.
“We just want to be the best practice there is in Truro. I want people to say that we are the gold standard and that’s all I can ask for.
“I want my staff to come to me every week or so for a chat. I want them to open up to me about anything. We are implementing mental health training for some staff so that they can help with that.
“I think that if you really want to achieve anything, go for it. I did not think I would be in this position 5 years ago, let alone 10 or 15 years ago. If you strive for something, you can achieve it.”