6 Apr 2022
Actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson is backing pet nutrition firm’s campaign to provide more than 150,000 meals for shelter pets across participating countries.
An actress and radio presenter has teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and national charity Blue Cross to feed animals nationwide.
Gemma Atkinson, who is also president of Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, is calling on the country to show its support for shelter pets and back the campaign by sharing pictures of their pets using #MissionForeverFriend across Facebook and Instagram.
Throughout April, Hill’s aims to provide 150,000 meals across participating countries to shelter pets in need in a bid to ensure they receive balanced nutrition.
Following last year’s campaign, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is partnering with Blue Cross to help feed dogs and cats in need, as the charity marks its 125th anniversary.
Gemma Atkinson said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s ability to care for their pets, and shelters across the country have been working tirelessly to help the lives of the many animals in their care.
“The welcome return of #MissionForeverFriend means the Blue Cross will be able to provide pets with the nutritional support they need while they wait for their forever homes.
“I am honoured to be supporting Hill’s again this year, and by using #MissionForeverFriend animal lovers can show their support and give those in need the second chance they deserve.”
In addition to posting a picture of a furry friend on social media, pet owners can share a picture of their pet using a virtual “add yours” sticker as a fun way to show support. The virtual sticker can be accessed on Hill’s Instagram page.
Mary Haisman, corporate partnerships manager at Blue Cross, said: “We’re so unbelievably grateful to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for supporting Blue Cross.
“This year marks our 125th year anniversary as a charity, and because of supporters like Hill’s, we will continue to change lives for pets and their people, through access to exceptional pet welfare services, care, and support – ensuring that more relationships between pets and people can thrive.”
Hillary Noyes, Hill’s vet affairs manager, UK and Republic of Ireland, said: “The return of #MissionForeverFriend means we can help support shelter pets at a time when they need it most.
“This campaign, alongside Gemma’s invaluable support, will provide much-needed nutrition to thousands of innocent animals up and down the country, and help support shelters who continue to deal with the influx of post-lockdown impulse pet purchases.”