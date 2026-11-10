10 Nov 2026
Caroline Allen, of Pet Lighthouse, and Sharon Brown, of the Pet and Equine Insurance Association, look at what insurance shaping the consultation means…
Image: Seventyfour / Adobe Stock
Veterinary medicine can do things today that would have seemed extraordinary less than a generation ago. Diagnostics are more sophisticated, specialist referral is more widely accessible and treatment options continue to expand.
Pet insurance has been central to making that progress accessible. By reducing the financial barrier, it has enabled treatments that might otherwise have been out of reach for the majority of clients. We should celebrate these advancements, but not without caution and critical reflection. As more sophisticated veterinary care has become available – and insurance has helped make that care accessible to more animals and their owners – an important question emerges: how do we ensure that greater access to treatment continues to support genuinely individualised care?
For much of the past two decades, the structure of pet insurance has operated on a relatively straightforward logic: provide the funds and appropriate care will follow. Higher limits, broader cover – the assumption being that financial access is the primary problem to solve, and that once it is solved, good outcomes will result.
That logic has served many animals well. But it has also, perhaps inadvertently, eroded the importance of engaging with a more complex question: not just what can we do and can we afford it, but what is right for this animal, in this context, with this owner, at this point in their life?
When insurance is generous, the consultation can default to a simpler shape: here are the options, here is what the policy covers, here is the referral. The financial constraint that once forced careful prioritisation – sometimes difficult, sometimes uncomfortable – is removed, and with it, some of the imperative to have a deeper conversation about what is most appropriate for the animal and their owner based on individual circumstances. This is not a criticism of either insurers or clinicians; it is a structural observation.
When a system is designed to fund treatment, it naturally orients everyone within it – vets, owners and insurers – towards treatment as the primary measure of a good outcome. The ability to do more does not always mean that doing more is the right choice.
Contextualised care asks clinicians to consider the individual animal’s welfare, prognosis, and quality of life alongside the owner’s circumstances and capacity. It is not about doing less.
The uncomfortable question is whether generous insurance provision has allowed the profession to sidestep that harder conversation. Not through any dishonesty, but because the path of least resistance – investigate fully, treat aggressively – has been both clinically defensible and financially viable for insured patients.
This “path of least resistance” has not simply been tolerated; it has been actively reinforced. It is what has been taught in veterinary schools, published in journals, and held up as best practice, or worse, as the “gold standard”, a term that implies a settled hierarchy of care that the evidence rarely supports as firmly as the language suggests.
When a clinical approach is simultaneously what is funded, taught and rewarded professionally, the conditions for questioning it become very narrow. The insured patient has, in many cases, provided the financial and institutional permission to treat maximally, and the profession has built its norms, literature and training around that possibility. Contextualised care has not been absent from veterinary thinking, but it has operated at the margins of a system structurally oriented in the other direction.
If that is true, even partially, then the current pressure on insurance sustainability is not only a financial problem. It challenges us to examine what the profession would look like if contextualised care, rather than coverage, were the starting point for clinical decision making. It raises a harder question still: if the evidence base for many “gold standard” approaches has never been rigorously tested against outcomes that include animal welfare and quality of life alongside survival and disease resolution, what exactly is the standard being held to?
Insurance products are currently built around a treatment-cost model: define the condition, fund the treatment, set a limit. That model works well when the right outcome is a clearly defined course of treatment. It works less well when the right outcome is a well-supported decision not to treat aggressively, or to prioritise comfort and quality of life over curative intervention.
At the BVA Live discussion on overtreatment, vets reported how clients expected to spend their insurance limit, and this was a reason for vets feeling under pressure to offer treatment that may not be in the animal’s best interests.
In a contextualised care world, insurance might look quite different. It might include cover for the clinical time needed to have a thorough welfare conversation, not just the cost of the diagnostics that follow it. It might support and encourage second opinions focused on quality of life and realistic prognosis, not only specialist referral for further investigation. It might design products that explicitly value appropriate limitation of treatment as a positive outcome, rather than treating it as a claim that simply did not reach its limit.
None of this is straightforward to design or to price. But if the shared goal is the right care for each animal – rather than the maximum care that can be funded – then product design needs to engage with that complexity, not simply increase the ceiling on what can be spent.
A practical urgency to this conversation exists that goes beyond product design.
As veterinary treatment has become more sophisticated, claims costs have risen. Insurers have responded, in part, by increasing fee limits, which in turn funds more sophisticated treatment, which increases claims costs further. Premiums have followed.
As premiums rise, affordability comes under pressure for the people least able to absorb those increases. Many vets are complaining about their own premiums, which is telling.
If insurance becomes unaffordable for a meaningful proportion of pet owners, fewer animals will have access to the financial protection that makes decent veterinary care possible. The animals most affected are unlikely to be those whose owners can absorb higher premiums.
This is the sustainability problem and it cannot be resolved simply by capping treatment costs or reducing cover without a more fundamental conversation about what insurance is actually for. If it is for access to the right care, the current model needs to evolve.
The Competition and Markets Authority’s final report on the veterinary sector, published earlier this year, raised serious questions about transparency and the independence of clinical advice. Those questions land differently when read alongside the insurance sustainability debate.
If owners are to make genuinely informed treatment decisions – decisions that reflect what is right for their animal, not simply what is covered – they need clinical advice that is transparent about prognosis, quality of life and the realistic likely impact of treatment. That requires the profession to have the time, the language and the professional culture to deliver those conversations well. There is, of course, a danger: insurers have an interest in claims being lowered by decisions to prioritise palliation, or to decline aggressive intervention. That is why caution is needed to ensure that decisions are made in the best interests of animal welfare and in recognition of the human-animal bond.
None of this is straightforward, and attributing responsibility to any single part of the system would be unfair and unhelpful.
Insurers have responded to what the market has demanded. The profession has worked within the system it operates in. Owners have, understandably, wanted the best for their animals and have used the cover available to them.
But if the trajectory of rising costs, rising premiums and reducing affordability continues, it is the animals and the owners least equipped to absorb the consequences who will be most affected. That outcome is in no one’s interest.
The profession has a distinctive contribution to make here: the clinical and welfare expertise to define what right care actually looks like, animal by animal, consultation by consultation. Insurers have the structural capacity to design products that support and reward that approach.
What is needed is a willingness on both sides to have a more honest conversation about what insurance is for and what the profession is for, in a world where more is always possible, but more is not always better.
More care is not always better care. The real test, for vets, insurers and anyone who cares about animal welfare, is whether the animal received the right care.
Perhaps the question for insurance is not simply how much care it can enable, but how it can support the conditions for good, individualised decisions about care.