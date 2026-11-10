If owners are to make genuinely informed treatment decisions – decisions that reflect what is right for their animal, not simply what is covered – they need clinical advice that is transparent about prognosis, quality of life and the realistic likely impact of treatment. That requires the profession to have the time, the language and the professional culture to deliver those conversations well. There is, of course, a danger: insurers have an interest in claims being lowered by decisions to prioritise palliation, or to decline aggressive intervention. That is why caution is needed to ensure that decisions are made in the best interests of animal welfare and in recognition of the human-animal bond.