30 Jan 2026
John Hammond will take up the post in May after a lengthy stint with The Pirbright Institute.
An expert in genetics, genomics and immunology has been appointed the next director of the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh.
John Hammond, director of research and head of the Immunogenetics Group at The Pirbright Institute, is expected to take up the post in May.
Deputy director Mark Stevens has held the post of interim director at the renowned research centre since September; gene editing expert Bruce Whitelaw had previously held the post from 2020 to 2025.
Prof Hammond’s research focuses on studying the mechanisms and consequences of genetic variation on immunity in mammals.
He said: “Roslin excels at pioneering animal biosciences, focusing on improving sustainable agriculture, controlling infectious diseases and enhancing animal and human health through genetics, genomics, and biotechnology.
“I’m delighted to lead this globally recognised Institute in pursuit of world-beating farm animal genetics, gene editing and fundamental research that creates practical solutions for food security, disease prevention and health innovation.”
Lisa Boden, head of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, thanked Prof Stevens for his leadership as interim director, adding: “I am delighted that Professor John Hammond has been appointed to the role of Director of the Roslin Institute.
“Professor Hammond has a great vision for the Roslin Institute, and I look forward to working with him to deliver this.”