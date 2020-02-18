Tax

You may have chosen the “entity” for the business, but you need to have in mind the legal and regulatory elements of business. You must tell HM Revenue and Customs that you are trading. You may also need to register for VAT. Registration is voluntary if turnover is under the VAT threshold of £85,000 (unlikely for a practice, though). But remember this is a rolling 12-month threshold. If at any point it is possible that turnover for the next 12 months could exceed the threshold, you must register.