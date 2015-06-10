Good planning for any marketing campaign is vital to its success and all considerations need to be explored. Team involvement right from the start is critical to ensure buy in. Many practices will promote a “dental month” rather than an ongoing programme. It’s like going to the doctor and the GP tells you he or she cannot take your blood pressure this month as “blood pressure month” is next month. Does that sound ridiculous to you? Of course it does, so plan your campaign for months, not “a month”.

I suggest telling your clients you are having a special for a “limited time”; however, just roll it on from month to month telling your clients that, due to its great success, you are continuing the campaign.