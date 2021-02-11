11 Feb 2021
Images of dogs have been projected on to some of London’s most famous landmarks as YuMOVE says thank you to the UK’s canine companions.
Images of dogs appeared across London, including some of those helped by StreetVet. Image © YuMOVE
Supplement firm YuMOVE has been brightening up the streets of London by transforming some of its historic landmarks to say thank you to the nation’s dogs.
For millions of people, their canine companions have been a source of comfort and support throughout the coronavirus pandemic, so YuMove decided to put some of them in the spotlight by projecting images of various dogs on to Marble Arch, the Tower of London and the facades of Senate House.
The stunt was also organised to highlight new research commissioned by YuMOVE in which 1,000 dog owners were asked how much their dogs meant to them.
More than half (54%) said they wouldn’t have smiled in 2020 without their dog, while nearly a third (31%) said quality time with their dog was the highlight of their year.
A further 61% said that owning a dog gave them a reason to get out of the house to exercise, while a third (32%) of people said their dogs stopped them from missing their family and friends
YuMOVE ambassador Peter Purves said: “My entire life has been spent alongside dogs and, last year, we needed them more than ever.
“For so many owners, dogs provided a vital lifeline and played a heroic role during the pandemic. That is why we’re shining the spotlight on them by redecorating these incredible buildings. In 2021, let’s continue to thank our dogs.”